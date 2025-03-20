Janai Kai vs. HIMAWARI Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Janai Kai and HIMAWARI for MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5 in Los Angeles.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

MLW is set to showcase a clash of contrasts as HIMAWARI makes her much-anticipated MLW debut against the ruthless Janai Kai on April 5, 2025, at Battle Riot VII in Los Angeles.

The announcement of HIMAWARI’s arrival in MLW sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, marking a major milestone in the league’s rapidly expanding women’s division. Now, the Japanese actress-turned-wrestler steps into the ring for the first time in MLW, facing an immediate test against one of the most dangerous competitors in the league—CONTRA Unit’s Janai Kai.

This matchup is a battle of styles and personalities. HIMAWARI, known for her infectious energy, theatrical charisma, and unpredictable use of her super-long hair as an offensive weapon, thrives on entertainment and resilience. However, against Janai Kai, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The ruthless, unrelenting striker of CONTRA Unit is a far cry from HIMAWARI’s vibrant world, bringing a brutal martial arts-based offense that has left a trail of destruction in MLW.

With HIMAWARI making waves before even stepping foot inside an MLW ring, this bout is a high-stakes proving ground. Will her flashy, crowd-pleasing style find success against the cold, calculated violence of Janai Kai? Or will the CONTRA assassin send a brutal message, showing that there is no room for joy in her path of destruction?

MLW’s women’s division continues to grow, and this matchup highlights the international talent, new generation arsenal of moves, and intensity that defines its evolution. Two worlds collide on April 5 in Los Angeles, and fans can expect a spectacle of skill, contrast, and high drama when HIMAWARI and Janai Kai go to war at Battle Riot VII.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10.