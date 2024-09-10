– Major League Wrestling announced a unique title bout for the upcoming beinSPORTS TV tapings of MLW Fightland ’24 on Saturday, September 14. Janai Kai will defend the MLW Women’s Featherweight Title against Delmi Exo in a Taekwondo Rules Match at the event. Here’s the full announcement:

Taekwondo Rules match signed for Atlanta

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai defends against Delmi Exo.

Tickets on sale at MLWLIVE.com

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced a Taekwondo Rules match for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title: Janai Kai (champion) vs. Delmi Exo at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND’24 this Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster starting at $15.

Witness an unprecedented showdown for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship as reigning champion Janai Kai defends her title against Delmi Exo in the first-ever Taekwondo Rules match in MLW. This historic bout will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and will air at a later date.

Taekwondo aptly means “the way of the foot and fist,” and it is a discipline that combines speed, precision, and powerful striking. In an effort to showcase her superior skills and tip the scales in her favor, Janai Kai, an elite Taekwondo practitioner, has chosen the terms of this high-stakes title rematch. This unique setting not only highlights Kai’s background in martial arts but also marks a monumental first for MLW’s women’s division.

CONTRA’s Kick Demon Janai Kai’s dominance in the ring has been fueled by her years of experience as a Taekwondo practitioner. Known for her devastating kicks and lightning-fast strikes, Kai has proved herself as a formidable champion since capturing the title last October. This match stipulation, handpicked by Kai, is not just a title defense but a statement—one that favors her strengths and puts her challenger in unfamiliar territory.

For Delmi Exo, this match is more than just a title shot; it’s a chance at redemption. Exo has been in relentless pursuit of a one-on-one rematch for the title she lost to Kai, and now, after months of waiting, her opportunity finally comes in Atlanta.

However, Exo’s path to reclaiming the championship won’t be easy. She is coming off a recent shoulder dislocation sustained in a brutal fight against Miyu Yamashita in New York City last week, raising concerns about her physical readiness heading into this match.

As Delmi Exo battles to overcome injury and reclaim her championship, Janai Kai looks to cement her legacy with a victory in her favored Taekwondo setting. With her championship on the line and the eyes of the world watching, Kai is determined to prove that the “Kick Demon” reigns supreme in MLW.

Can Delmi Exo push through adversity and dethrone Kai, or will Janai’s martial arts mastery secure her the win in this groundbreaking encounter? This championship clash is set to be one of the most talked-about matches of the year, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, September 14 in Atlanta.