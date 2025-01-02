Janel Grant To Amend Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, WWE, John Laurinaitis

Janel Grant has indicated that she will be amending her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, John Laurinaitis. As you know, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE in January last year accusing McMahon of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. POST Wrestling reports that Grant’s lawyers have indicated in court filings that Grant plans to modify the lawsuit, with the amended complaint to be filed on January 15th.

It’s not yet known what specific changes Grant plans to make to the lawsuit, which accused McMahon and Laurinaitis of sexually assaulting her and McMahon trafficking her, including the use of sexual encounters with her as a negotiating tactic during the renegotiation of Brock Lesnar’s contract. She also stated that WWE leadership was aware of McMahon’s behavior and covered it up.

The lawsuit had a stay on it due to federal investigations into McMahon, a stay which expired in mid-December. McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE have all filed motions to have the lawsuit moved to arbitration.