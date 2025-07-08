Janel Grant Granted Bill Of Discovery Filing Against Doctor In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Janel Grant will be able to file her bill of discovery against the doctor named in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon. As previously reported, Grant filed a petition for discovery seeking travel records and more from Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic in addition to a previous request for medical records, communications with Vince McMahon regarding Grant and more. A Connecticut judge on Monday issued a ruling in favor of Grant and her bill of discovery.

The ruling notes:

“The new filings from Grant’s counsel lay out a variety of subjects they want evidence related to, including communications between Colker or his staff and Vince McMahon or WWE.

“One element that stands out is Grant’s request for information about any possible travel Colker and McMahon may have taken together between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022. Grant is specifically requesting information about trips the doctor and former WWE Chairman may have taken to Tijuana, Mexico. The filings don’t elaborate on why Grant is seeking this information. Her attorneys also want to ask Colker questions about this and other subjects in a deposition.

“In addition to that, she’s also seeking evidence related to the contents and purposes of the I.V. treatments and supplements she received at Peak Wellness, the practices and policies of the clinic, and any security camera footage of Grant or McMahon on property belong to Colker or the clinic between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022.”