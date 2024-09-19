Janel Grant’s Lawyer Comments On Mr. McMahon Docuseries, Hopeful It ‘Shines a Light’

Janel Grant’s lawyer have a statement about the Netflix Mr. McMahon docuseries during a media briefing on Thursday. As reported, Grant’s legal team gave a briefing on Thursday about the upcoming Netflix docuseries. Grant is suing McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing McMahon of sexual assault, abuse and sex trafficking back in January.

Grant’s lawyer gave an opening statement on the media call that addressed the docuseries, which premieres on September 25th and and examines the rise and fall of McMahon, including the allegations from Grant. Grant is interviews in the series. The statement reads as follows (per Fightful):

“Janel’s story is an important one, and we hope Netflix’s docuseries does it justice. Her experience is integral to an accurate and full re-telling of the story of the WWE and Mr. McMahon. While Janel didn’t participate in the Netflix docuseries, we hope it shines a light on the abhorent actions of McMahon, frequently on the WWE property, and it portrays the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. Many of the stories in the last few months have not portrayed her in the way she deserves to portrayed as a survivor of human trafficking and sexual abuse.”

Fightful’s report notes that Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis stated that SKDK, the new PR firm Grant has hired, was brought on board in order to support and help raise awareness of the situation. Callis was asked if they anticipated more alleged targets of targets of sexual misconduct to come forward and said that they did, but that due to the federal investigation they have yet to speak to any current potential victims in WWE.

Callis also noted in response to a question that Grant has not seen the docuseries and that Grant deserves to tell her story, not someone else. When asked about the federal government’s investigation, she had no comment and said, “I would like the charges to be brought expeditiously so the federal suit can resume.” Grant agreed to a six-month pause in the lawsuit in May as the federal investigation continue.