Janel Grant’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Vince McMahon Lawsuit Stay Expiring

The stay in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon has expired, and Grant’s lawyer issued a statement on the matter. As reported earlier, the six-month stay that was agreed to so that the investigation into McMahon could move forward expired on Wednesday and was not renewed.

This means that the lawsuit filed by Grant against McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis alleging sexual trafficking and abuse can move forward as the DOJ investigation into McMahon continues. Grant’s lawyer issued the following statement on the matter: