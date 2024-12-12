wrestling / News
Janel Grant’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Vince McMahon Lawsuit Stay Expiring
The stay in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon has expired, and Grant’s lawyer issued a statement on the matter. As reported earlier, the six-month stay that was agreed to so that the investigation into McMahon could move forward expired on Wednesday and was not renewed.
This means that the lawsuit filed by Grant against McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis alleging sexual trafficking and abuse can move forward as the DOJ investigation into McMahon continues. Grant’s lawyer issued the following statement on the matter:
Statement from Janel Grant’s Lawyer on Moving Forward with Civil Case Against Vince McMahon While the Feds Continue Their Investigation
NEW YORK, NY – Today, the United States Southern District for New York informed us that they will be letting the stay expire on Janel Grant’s lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE for sexual assault and human trafficking. This decision allows Ms. Grant to proceed with her civil charges against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE while federal prosecutors continue their criminal investigation. In response, Ms. Grant’s attorney Ann Callis released the following statement:
“We are pleased that prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have concluded that they can continue their criminal investigation while we bring forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation carried out by Janel Grant’s abusers. For the last six months, Ms. Grant has patiently waited to hold Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accountable for the sex trafficking and abuse she endured at the company on a near daily basis. Her wait is over, and we now look forward to sharing Ms. Grant’s story.”