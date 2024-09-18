wrestling / News
Janel Grant Brings On New PR Firm Ahead Of Mr. McMahon Docuseries Premiere
Janel Grant, the woman suing Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct, has brought in a new PR Firm ahead of the release of Netflix’s Mr. McMahon. As is well-known at this point, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing McMahon of sexual assault, abuse and sex trafficking back in January, which led to McMahon’s exit from WWE and TKO. Netflix’s docuseries arrives on September 25th and examines the rise and fall of McMahon, including the allegations from Grant. Grant is interviews in the series.
Grant’s team issued a press release on Wednesday noting that she’s hired the PR firm SKDK, as you can see below:
Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, Brings on PR Firm SKDK Ahead of Vince McMahon Netflix Docuseries Premiere
SKDK has previously worked with the survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein and the former employees of the Washington Commanders
Attorneys for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault survivor who has filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization, has retained the services of SKDK’s Kendra Barkoff Lamy ahead of the Sept. 25th premiere of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.
Barkoff Lamy and SKDK have previously represented the survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein and more. They also supported the former employees of the Washington Commanders in their lawsuit against then-owner Dan Snyder, which led to the sale of the team. Grant continues to retain the services of The Agency Group. Below is a statement from Barkoff Lamy:
*Janel Grant is a survivor of incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. She has courageously come forward to seek justice for herself and other survivors, and we are honored to support her in sharing her story. It takes immense strength to speak out against Goliaths and we encourage all survivors of sexual harassment, assault and human trafficking to seek the support they need.”
Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, also issued the following statement:
“SKDK has a proven track record of uplifting survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. We look forward to our partnership in seeking justice on behalf of our client Janel Grant.