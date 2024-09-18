Janel Grant Brings On New PR Firm Ahead Of Mr. McMahon Docuseries Premiere

Janel Grant, the woman suing Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct, has brought in a new PR Firm ahead of the release of Netflix’s Mr. McMahon. As is well-known at this point, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing McMahon of sexual assault, abuse and sex trafficking back in January, which led to McMahon’s exit from WWE and TKO. Netflix’s docuseries arrives on September 25th and examines the rise and fall of McMahon, including the allegations from Grant. Grant is interviews in the series.

Grant’s team issued a press release on Wednesday noting that she’s hired the PR firm SKDK, as you can see below: