Janel Grant Files Petition For Records From Wellness Doctor Related To WWE Lawsuit

Janel Grant has filed a petition for records against a wellness clinic related to her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, Grant filed a pre-action discovery on Tuesday against Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic alleging that she was sent to the Greenwich, Connecticut clinic at Vince McMahon’s direction starting in November of 2019 and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions.

Grant, who is suing McMahon, WWE and Laurinaitis over alleged sex trafficking and abuse, says that when she asked Colker what the pills she was being given were, he pushed back on the questions and questioned whether she trusted him. She alleges that Colker knew about her NDA with McMahon and said that Colker “routinely treats employees and talent of World Wrestling Entertainment.” She also alleges that an employee of Peak Wellness was involved “in several instances of sexual abuse against Ms. Grant by McMahon as further described in Ms. Grant’s federal complaint.”

The petition claims that during several visits, Colker prescribed grant with “adrenal trays” or “adrenal supplement trays” that were unmarked and told her to take the pills daily. It allges that Colker “did not explain the substances, dosages, or purpose of the pills to Ms. Grant beyond purportedly addressing her symptoms of fatigue” and that when Grant asked about them, specifically which substances were causing her nausea, he said, “If you don’t trust me, we have bigger problems.”

The petition goes on to say Grant is seeking medical records in relation to the sex trafficking lawsuit and alleges that the records provided this far have been incomplete and inaccurate, noting, “For example, there are billing records that do not have a corresponding medical record, medical records that do not have a corresponding billing record, inconsistent billing rates, and double charges.”

Grant said in her lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis and WWE that McMahon told her to see a “celebrity doctor” who operated out of an “alternative clinic.” It’s not yet been confirmed if Colker and Peak Wellness are the doctor and clinic referenced.

The sex trafficking lawsuit is currently on hold pending a federal investigation. A spokesperson for McMahon issued a statement to Wrestlenomics which read:

“Ms. Grant’s petition for pre-action discovery against Dr. Colker is a direct violation of the court-ordered stay, and nothing more than an attempt to generate publicity on her false allegations and to harass people connected to Mr. McMahon, who is being sued by Ms. Grant in a separate matter. “The facts are that Ms. Grant told Mr. McMahon she was fatigued and asked him to recommend a doctor. Ms. Grant called Dr. Colker and became a patient of his. Her statement in the filing is inconsistent with her prior remarks. Ms. Grant never had anything but good things to say about the doctor when speaking to Mr. McMahon and others about him.”

Grant’s attorney responded to the statement, saying, “We did not violate a federal stay by filing a state action against a non-defendant.”