Janel Grant’s Spokesperson On How Grant Is Dealing With Vince McMahon Lawsuit: ‘It Is Not Easy’

Janel Grant’s spokesperson recently discussed how her client is doing amid her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Grant filed her lawsuit against the parties back in January accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sexual assault, abuse and more, and Kendra Barkof Lamy spoke during her recent conversation with Brandon Thurson of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling how Grant is faring as the legal battle winds on. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how Grant is doing: “I mean it is not easy. I think on the call, her lawyer Ann Callis talked about how she is still feeling the post-trauma of what she experienced. There’s a lot of issues that she’s still working through. But let me tell you, she is a strong, courageous woman. She is here for the fight. She is here to take this and make sure the proceedings go the way they need to go in order for Mr. McMahon and WWE to be held accountable.”

On her admiration for Grant: “A lot of people wouldn’t be doing what she’s doing, and I give her so much respect. I have so much admiration for her, because it’s gotta be hard for her to get up each and every day. If your viewers read the complaint, the stuff that she did experience as a person is just horrific. I mean you could never imagine the stuff she experienced on your worst enemy.”