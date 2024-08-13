Janel Grant Moves To Strike Bill of Discovery From Doctor In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Janel Grant has filed a motion to strike a bill of discovery filed by the doctor mentioned in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis. As previously reported, Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness, Inc. filed a fifteen-page complaint last week for the bill of discovery, describing Grant’s request for discovery against him as a “smear campaign” that was designed to boost her “well-publicized allegations” against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE alleging sex trafficking and sexual assault.

Grant filed the original discovery petition for records against Colker and Peak Wellness alleging that she was sent to the Greenwich, Connecticut clinic at Vince McMahon’s direction starting in November of 2019 and received treatments that were not disclosed to her including pills and I.V. infusions. POST Wrestling reports that Grant’s new filing seeks to strike the verified complaint and dismiss Colker’s bill of discovery in full. It also seeks “an award for statutory sanctions, costs, and attorneys’ fees against Plaintiffs.”

Grant’s team described Colker’s actions as a “desperate and brazen attempt to silence a former patient investigating wrongdoing related to her medical care.” The motion also argues that Colker’s complaint failed to establish claims upon which relief could be granted, and infringes on her First Amendment right of free speech to report on a matter of public health and concern.

Grant seeking treble damages against Colker and Peak Wellness for bringing the bill of discovery without a probable cause listed.

Colker’s legal team declined to comment on the filming and said that they will “reserve our comments for court.”