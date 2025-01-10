Janel Grant’s Attorney Issues Statement On Today’s SEC Announcement on Vince McMahon

As noted earlier today, Vince McMahon has resolved SEC charges against him related to undisclosed settlements he made during his time as WWE Chairman. Ann Callis, the attorney for former WWE staffer Janel Grant, has issued a statement about the SEC order. Grant sued McMahon for sex trafficking and rape, among other reasons.

Statement from Ann Callis, Attorney for Janel Grant, on Confirmation from the SEC that Vince McMahon Violated the Law

SEC charges Vince McMahon after he failed to disclose two hush-money settlements to WWE, in an attempt to keep his abuse and harassment quiet

NEW YORK – Today, the SEC found that on two separate occasions Vince McMahon violated the law when he paid hush money settlements in an attempt to keep allegations of abuse against him quiet.

Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault and human trafficking survivor, released the following statement:

“During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC’s charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”