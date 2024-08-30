Janel Grant’s Rep Says She Wasn’t Interviewed For Vince McMahon Docuseries

Janel Grant was not interviewed for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries on Vince McMahon, according to her representative. As reported today, Netflix officially announced that Mr. McMahon will premiere on September 25th on the platform. The series is described as one that “chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon” including the allegations of sexual misconduct that led to his exit from WWE.

Grant is suing McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accusing McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking, among other charges, but Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics says that a rep confirmed that she was not interviewed for the series.

The statement by Thurston reads:

“Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the “Mr. McMahon” Netflix documentary, a spokesperson for Grant tells Wrestlenomics & POST Wrestling.

The series was first announced back in 2020.