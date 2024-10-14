Janel Grant’s Spokesperson Says ‘No Politics At Play’ In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Janel Grant’s spokesperson say that her client’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis has no politics at play. As you likely know, Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE in January accusing McMahon & Laurinaitis of sexual assault, abuse and more, and alleges WWE was negligent and attempted to cover it up. The lawsuit is currently paused as McMahon is federally investigated. Grant’s spokesperson Kendra Barkoff Lamy recently spoke with Going Ringside’s Scott Johnson and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if McMahon’s relationship with Trump might come into play: “There is no politics at play here. This is a straight case where a woman was human trafficked. That is exactly what this is. I have worked with a lot of survivors over the years. I’ve represented Harvey Weinstein actresses, I’ve represented (Jeffrey) Epistein survivors. This is sort of what I do. There are no politics at play. This is exactly what it is, which is human trafficking.”

On if she was worried that Trump might pardon McMahon if he is elected: “I think that, hopefully, the facts will be followed and that the law will be followed, and that he will be held accountable.”