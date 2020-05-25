wrestling / News
Japan Lifts State of Emergency, Empty Arena Shows Can Begin June 19
Japan has announced that they have lifted their state of emergency and empty arena events can begin on June 19. Only July 10, arenas will be allowed to have fifty percent up to 5,000 people. On August 1, arenas can have 50% of maximum capacity. This means that NJPW, among other promotions, can begin to hold events next month.
NJPW previously cancelled all of their events through June 10, but hadn’t made a decision on Dominion on June 14. Earlier this month, NJPW president Harold Meij explained that the company hadn’t held empty arena shows due to the state of emergency, but would only do so “when the state of emergency restrictions are lifted, the number of new coronavirus infections declines, and when matches can take place in a properly disinfected and safe setting.”
Pro-sports:
May 25 – No
June 19 – Empty arena
July 10 – 50% up to 5,000
August 1 – 50% of max capacity pic.twitter.com/clbvLPxiyl
— Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) May 25, 2020
