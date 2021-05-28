wrestling / News
Japan May Extend State of Emergency Due To Pandemic
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk of extended the state of emergency in Tokyo, and nine other Japan provinces, through June 20. It’s not official yet but said to be likely. This state of emergency caused cancellations of NJPW events this month. Companies have been running at 50% capacity and attendance for all has been weak.
