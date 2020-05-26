Japanese Government Pledging Discussions for Cyberbullying Legislation Following Passing of Hana Kimura

– As previously reported, STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura tragically passed away last week. Her cause of death is believed to be suicide by ingesting hydrogen sulfide. Kimura, who was also a cast member on the Netflix show Terrace House, was 22 years old and was reportedly suffering from abuse and harassment online through social media. According to a report by CNN, following the news of Kimura’s death, Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communication, Sanae Takaichi, made a pledge on Tuesday (May 26) to speed up government discussions regarding cyberbullying legislation.

Takaichi’s pledge includes heading up a government panel to discuss whether internet users could be identified when their social media posts include “slander and defamation.”

Additionally, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga commented on Kimura’s passing this week, stating, “It is important to improve literacy on the internet so that users won’t use comments to hurt others with slander.” Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama also called for punishment for the “cowardly” cyberbullies who targeted Hana Kimura.

The report notes that other cast members on the Terrace House show came forward with their experiences of online abuse and how they were instructed that it was “unavoidable.” Fellow cast member Ryo Tawatari commented, “I was told if I become famous or join ‘Terrace House,’ receiving slander was unavoidable and it’s the tax of being a celebrity.”

Tawatari added, “But is it really right? Honestly speaking, I receive lots of slander every day … Other members are in agony too.” Tawatari departed from the show last February.

Netflix Japan later announced that upcoming episodes for this season have been suspended. Additionally, World Wonder Ring STARDOM issued a statement on Kimura's passing today.