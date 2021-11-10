Jason Baker Discusses How Much Freedom He Had Working With Bray Wyatt in WWE

Makeup effects artist Jason Baker recently talked about working with WWE for several projects, including Bray Wyatt’s various Fiend looks, and how much creative freedom they had. Baker was on the Gimme A Hull Yeah podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how much freedom he had in his work with WWE: “WWE did give Bray and I a lot of creative freedom but also, a lot of times, everything had to be approved. There were little tweaks and changes and things like that. At the end of the day, whoever is footing the bill is the one who gets (final say). If we’re working for WWE and creating a mask for them, it’s safety first. The big thing we have to do it make sure that it’s comfortable, durable, and they can see out of it. If they can’t see, they can miss a move and it can end badly where they hurt themselves, someone else, or worse. They are professionals at what they do and they do high-risk maneuvers. I would hate to be that person where ‘I couldn’t see what I was doing and now I’m paralyzed because you didn’t do your job right.’”

On who he enjoyed working with the most in WWE: “Everybody I’ve worked with at WWE has been amazing. Triple H, Rowan, Bray, even the RETRIBUTION guys were really cool. I got to do a lot of stuff with Brodie Lee. Kalisto. I think Triple H’s gold crown at WrestleMania 30 always stands out because it was the first thing I did with WWE and Tom [Savini].”