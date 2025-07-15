Jason Charles Miller Discusses Performing Kenny Omega’s Theme Live At All In

Singer Jason Charles Miller, who performed Kenny Omega’s entrance at AEW All In, recently explained how the performance came together on his “Intro Skippers” podcast. Miller said he was first contacted by the composer of the video game “Final Fantasy 14” to sing a new theme for Omega. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On being contacted: “The composer of Final Fantasy 14 reached out to me and said, ‘Kenny Omega has approached us to write his new entrance theme. Would you like to sing it?’ I was like, ‘Hell yes.’”

On Omega’s manager asking Miller if he would perform the song live at the event: “I’ve been on a lot of tours and have sung at stadiums before, but this was such a cool experience.”