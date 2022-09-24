Jason Eisener Addresses Future of Dark Side of the Ring

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to Dark Side of the Ring co-creator Jason Eisener, who addressed the future of Dark Side of the Ring, which is currently on hiatus following the show’s third season. Eisener and Dark Side co-creator Evan Husney are currently working on a new wrestling-themed docuseries for VICE TV called Tales From the Territories. Below are some highlights:

Eisener on the future of Dark side of the Ring: “It’s not something I can quite answer yet, but it’s not … We’re definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring. It’s definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we’re gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out … But yeah, there’s going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me.”

On growing up as a wrestling fan: “Wrestling, obviously, is a huge part of my childhood. That has led into a passion that I brought to Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories. But as a kid, it was a gateway for me to … I wanted to pretend to be like the wrestlers. I’d watch them on TV. I was pretending to be Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and The Undertaker. It was some of my first, with my cousins and my friends, the first time I’m playing a character, and we’re coming up with action storylines. Even when I was playing with my wrestling action figures, they were going up against Ninja Turtles and Transformers. I was taking universes from all these toys that I loved, and blending them in together, and creating my own universe and my own stories.”

VICE TV’s new wrestling docuseries, Tales From the Territories debuts on October 4. You can also check out 411’s own exclusive interview with the Dark Side of the Ring creators RIGHT HERE.