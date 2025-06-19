Jason Hotch Signs New Deal With TNA Wrestling

In an interview with PWInsider, Jason Hotch announced that he has signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling and explained his decision. Here are highlights:

On talking with John Skyler about where to go: “A lot went into where I was gonna re-sign when my contract came up. John Skyler and I, we’ve really formed a solid brotherhood. I can confidently say he’s probably one of my best friends I’ve ever made in the business, let alone outside of it. I talk to him about very personal things—he probably knows me better than anybody in the locker room, as it probably should be with a tag partner.”

On deciding to stay in TNA: “He made the decision to re-sign with TNA practically for me and my family. We both feel like we still have a lot to offer as a tag team. But I’m also really enjoying where this Order Four thing is going. Being able to sit alongside Mustafa Ali—I really think he’s one of the brightest minds in the business. I just try to be a sponge the whole time. I still have a lot to learn. Every day’s a school day.”

On trusting TNA: “TNA is putting me in the best possible position to succeed,” he said. “And anyone who sets you up for success is worth trusting and keeping your future in their hands.”