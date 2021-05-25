wrestling / News
Jason Jordan, John Cone Reportedly Getting Praise in New Backstage Roles
May 25, 2021
A new report notes that John Cone and Jason Jordan are getting a lot of praise for their new roles backstage. As reported last month, Cone took over the #2 position in the talent relations department after Mark Carrano was fired. Meanwhile, Jordan is now the Lead Producer now that John Laurinaitis is heading up talent relations.
PWInsider reports that both Cone and Jordan are impressing a lot of people, with the report particularly noting that Cone is well liked so far in his tenure in the role. There have also reportedly been new non-wrestling personnel added to the staff of the talent relations department.
