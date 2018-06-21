wrestling / News
WWE News: Jason Jordan Return Update, Naomi Says She’ll Snatch Baron Corbin Bald, Bianca Belair Uses Her Braid As Luggage Handle
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jason Jordan’s return is now tentatively scheduled for July.
– Naomi and Baron Corbin had the following back and forth on Twitter…
Quick everyone unfollow [email protected] let’s get her to 500k
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 19, 2018
I would snatch you bald but you already are😡 https://t.co/Myuq11y5wM
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 20, 2018
– Here is Bianca Belair, continuing to be the EST in everything she does…
My handle broke, but my BRAID ALWAYS gets the job done. pic.twitter.com/8TJoa7jxCx
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 20, 2018