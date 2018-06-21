Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jason Jordan Return Update, Naomi Says She’ll Snatch Baron Corbin Bald, Bianca Belair Uses Her Braid As Luggage Handle

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jason Jordan’s return is now tentatively scheduled for July.

– Naomi and Baron Corbin had the following back and forth on Twitter…

– Here is Bianca Belair, continuing to be the EST in everything she does…

