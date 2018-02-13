WWE News: Jason Jordan Comments on Having to Miss WrestleMania, Finn Balor Likes the Odds at Elimination Chamber, and New Video on Asuka’s Undefeated Streak

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Jason Jordan will no longer be able to make it to WrestleMania 34 due to his recent neck injury and surgery. Jordan commented on the news on his Twitter account.

Jordan stated on the subject, “This isn’t what I envisioned my Road to #WrestleMania would look like…but this won’t stop me. I’m coming back better than ever. #GoldBlooded #TheReturn”

– Finn Balor posted the following tweet earlier today, noting that he likes the odds that are stacked against him at Elimination Chamber this month.

My whole career I’ve done things the hard way….

Stack all the odds against me

– WWE released the video showcasing Asuka’s undefeated streak from last night’s edition of Raw. The video goes deeper into the stats and numbers for Asuka’s undefeated streak in the WWE. You can check out that video below.