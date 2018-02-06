Jason Jordan Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery

Jason Jordan has undergone successful neck surgery. WWE announced the news on Tuesday, confirming a report from Monday that said he needed the surgery due to the injury being more serious than initially believed.

“He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures,” WWE Medical Director Dr. Joseph Maroon said. “It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

The company said that the procedure is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy. The timeframe for Jordan’s return is not yet known.