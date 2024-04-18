Jason Kelce On When He Learned What He’d Be Doing At WrestleMania 40

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson got involved at WrestleMania 40, and Kelce recently discussed when he learned what he’d be doing. The two Philadelphia Eagles players helped Rey Mysterio & Andrade defeat Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio at the PPV, and Kelce spoke with his brother Travis on their New Heights podcast where he said he found out exactly what they would be doing the day of the show.

“We knew we were going to be involved with the masks, but we didn’t really find out the full extent until like two hours before the show,” Kelce noted (per Fightful). “There was a backstage area where you figure things out… We knew we were on Rey’s team, which they didn’t have to tell us that. From there, it was operation get it done.”

Kelce trained at the CZW Dojo and the Monster Factory ahead of his WrestleMania appearance.