Javier Bernal Provides List of Venues He Wants To Wrestle At, Including Wembley and Korakuen Hall

In a post on Twitter, former WWE superstar Javier Bernal made a list of the places and venues he wants to wrestle at now that he’s a free agent. He noted that he has 25 days left on his non-compete clause.

The list includes the 2300 Arena (Philadelphia), Wembley Stadium (London), Korakuen Hall (Tokyo), the Mall of America (Bloomington, MN), Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Hawaii and Colombia.