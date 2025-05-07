wrestling / News
Javier Bernal Provides List of Venues He Wants To Wrestle At, Including Wembley and Korakuen Hall
May 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, former WWE superstar Javier Bernal made a list of the places and venues he wants to wrestle at now that he’s a free agent. He noted that he has 25 days left on his non-compete clause.
The list includes the 2300 Arena (Philadelphia), Wembley Stadium (London), Korakuen Hall (Tokyo), the Mall of America (Bloomington, MN), Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Hawaii and Colombia.
Venues and places I’d love to wrestle:
– @2300Arena
– @wembleystadium
– Korakuen Hall
– @mallofamerica
– Puerto Rico
– Costa Rica
– Hawaii
– Colombia
– List Goes On!
25 Days. [email protected]
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 7, 2025