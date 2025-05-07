wrestling / News

Javier Bernal Provides List of Venues He Wants To Wrestle At, Including Wembley and Korakuen Hall

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Javier Bernal McKenzie Mitchell WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, former WWE superstar Javier Bernal made a list of the places and venues he wants to wrestle at now that he’s a free agent. He noted that he has 25 days left on his non-compete clause.

The list includes the 2300 Arena (Philadelphia), Wembley Stadium (London), Korakuen Hall (Tokyo), the Mall of America (Bloomington, MN), Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Hawaii and Colombia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Javier Bernal, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading