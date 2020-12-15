Jaxson Ryker Appears With Elias on Raw, Says He’s Been Reborn

Jaxson Ryker is officially an Elias groupie, joining the latter on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ryker appeared on tonight’s show alongside Elias, explaining that he is a changed man due to Elias’ music and describing himself as “reborn.” He noted that no one will be interrupting Elias anymore now that he’s there to stop it.

R-Truth then came out and apologized for interrupting the two during Ryker’s TV return on last week’s WWE Main Event. Elias began to play and a host of the lower card came out after Truth’s title. Truth ran off and Ryjer took out the rest of them.

This marks Ryker’s first appearance on a main WWE television show since the Forgotten Sons were taken off Smackdown after Money in the Bank.