Jaxson Ryker On Creative Freedom In WWE: ‘They’re Really Open With Our Creativity’

Jaxson Ryker recently appeared on Radical Lifestyle, and he discussed a variety of topics, including having creative freedom in WWE, his ongoing feud with Elias, and much more.

When asked about how much creative freedom WWE allows its superstars, Ryker stated that the company does allow for creativity and has given him the opportunity to use his history in the Marine Corps as part of his character (via Fightful):

“They’re really open with our creativity as far as what we’re allowed to do and say. Obviously, we have to pull back the reigns a little bit, but with WWE, they’re open to creativity. Now that Elias and I have done a switch and we’re fighting each other, they’re giving me an opportunity to touch base on my Marine Corp history. It’s cool and there are certain things I would say and won’t say. There’s a good bit of leeway. It’s not like, I’ve done movies before and it’s like, ‘Verbatim, say that right there. That’s what the writer and producer wants. Don’t steer away from it.’ With WWE, there is leeway.”

Ryker will square off with Elias in a Strap Match on tonight’s edition of RAW.