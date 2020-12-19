wrestling / News
Jaxson Ryker: ‘I Have a Lot of Frustation to Let Go Of’
December 19, 2020
– Since joining up with Elias, Jaxson Ryker seems to feel a new sense of purpose. He posted about feeling reborn and needing to let go of frustration now that he walks with Elias on social media today. You can view his comments below.
Ryker wrote on his Instagram, “I have a lot of frustration to let go of. REBORN hearing the Universal truth and knowing my purpose….. to…WALK…with….. #RAW”
I have a lot of frustration to let go of. REBORN hearing the Universal truth and knowing my purpose….. to…WALK…with….. #RAW https://t.co/XHv09LFmsL
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) December 19, 2020
