wrestling / News

Jaxson Ryker: ‘I Have a Lot of Frustation to Let Go Of’

December 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Elias Jaxson Ryker Raw Talk

– Since joining up with Elias, Jaxson Ryker seems to feel a new sense of purpose. He posted about feeling reborn and needing to let go of frustration now that he walks with Elias on social media today. You can view his comments below.

Ryker wrote on his Instagram, “I have a lot of frustration to let go of. REBORN hearing the Universal truth and knowing my purpose….. to…WALK…with….. #RAW”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jaxson Ryker, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading