Jaxson Ryker Paired With Elias On Latest WWE Main Event
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Main Event is now online and it features Elias in a segment paired up with Jaxson Ryker. It seems Ryker is being portrayed as a follower of Elias’ “Universal Truth”, as Elias told the audience he had a vision that involved Ryker.
Ryker later posted to social media indicating that he was with Elias as well. It was his first appearance on WWE TV since the Forgotten Sons were removed earlier this year.
I……WILL…..WALK…….WITH….
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) December 8, 2020
