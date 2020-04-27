wrestling / News
Jaxson Ryker Says His Jacket Is Missing, Offers A Reward
In a post on Twitter, The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker said that his ring jacket is missing, possibly stolen, and he’s offering a reward for its return.
He wrote: “To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or @wornstar. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found.”
To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or @wornstar. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found pic.twitter.com/Nr3Tbym09N
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) April 26, 2020
#repost @jaxsonrykerwwe
・・・
To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or @wornstar. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found pic.twitter.com/bvxPc7MeFq
— Wornstar Clothing (@wornstar) April 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reveals Rhino Talked Her Into Trying Out For WWE, Why She Eventually Got Turned Down
- No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001