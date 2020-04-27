wrestling / News

Jaxson Ryker Says His Jacket Is Missing, Offers A Reward

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jaxson Ryker NXT

In a post on Twitter, The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker said that his ring jacket is missing, possibly stolen, and he’s offering a reward for its return.

He wrote: “To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or ⁦@wornstar⁩. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found.

