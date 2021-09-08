Jaxson Ryker Wants a Shot at Bobby Lashley & WWE Championship

No one has been able to dethrone Bobby Lashley for the last six months, but Jaxson Ryker thinks he could do it. The Raw roster member took to Twitter on Tuesday to retweet an August 31st post from the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account asking who fans thought would be the one to topple the All Mighty.

Ryker wrote simply, “Give me the chance.”

Ryker was last seen on Raw on Jly 19th and has been mostly competing on WWE Main Event since.