Jay Bradley on the Definition of ‘WWE Style,’ Explains Misconceptions Of It, How It Means Wrestling for a TV Product

– During a recent exclusive interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, OVW’s Jay Bradley discussed his time in WWE and the WWE developmental system, pre-NXT, when Bradley went through Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling when they were developmental territories for WWE. Below are some highlights.

Jay Bradley on the WWE style: “You know what, the more I think that that is a tricky question, and it’s not that I’m trying to not answer it because my answer is more than what the term the WWE style is learning to wrestle for TV. Learning to wrestle for the cameras as opposed to the audience, and also learning to wrestle in a way that accomplishes what needs to be done, but also preserves your body. Because you gotta remember, WWE you might go 5-6 days a week, maybe three. So, are you going to be able to go as hard as you could if you were wrestling 180 a week, or if you were on a tour in Japan and you had a match Saturday, but you don’t have another match until Wednesday. That to me is the WWE style, and they’re more — they’re very big. And I’m a proponent of their selling, but it’s not necessarily pain that has been inflicted. It’s selling everything. And as a wrestler, I think that’s a dying thing.”

Jay Bradley on selling being at the heart of the WWE style: “We’re always selling something. We’re selling our personality. We’re selling us as an athlete. We’re selling the moves that we do or the moves that we receive. We’re selling the storyline. We’re selling tickets. We’re selling merchandise in very indirect ways. It’s always going back to selling. So, I would say those are the big aspects when people say, ‘What’s the WWE style?’ Well, sell, sell, sell because we’re always selling something. What is it we’re trying to sell because the business always comes down to money, maybe more so for the older generation, but that’s way people like Vince [McMahon] and businessmen still look at this is what’s my bottom line. So, if you’re not selling me tickets, what you’re doing isn’t helping me sell tickets, or you’re not moving merch for me. It’s all gonna trickle down to that.”

Bradley on the importance of selling your brand or product for TV: “But the camera is also a huge aspect of it. You got to remember like, here at OVW, we have like anywhere from three or four cameras. So, you go to WWE, you might have six to eight. So, it’s just a matter of wrestling at a pace, or wrestling in a way so that the cameras are picking up the moves the best they can, so it’s coming across on TV. So again, the trickle down affect, so you’re able to sell that story and the persona, or we’re able to attract — not only advertising but fan dollars. So, I think those to me are the two big things that I would say, ‘That’s the real WWE style,” because look, look at some of the guys they have in there or had in there: Arn Anderson; Fit Finlay; [William] Regal; Ricky Steamboat was there when I was there; Barry Windham when I was around; Adam Pearce, who never even wrestled for the WWE full-time. He did some enhancement stuff, but you know, think about the diversity of the style of those guys all wrestled. So, would you really call any of those guys WWE style? No because they were just very good at what they do, and they understood what needed to be accomplished.”

“Now, you have to put that into a television presentation. I think in a way, it’s one of those things where it’s like an internet myth of, ‘Why does this guy need to learn the WWE style? He’s successful in Japan, or Europe, and everything.’ Well, every company wants you to do something a certain way. And when you’ve got 6-8 cameras and literally millions of dollars into a television production, you want to make sure that your contractors or your athletes make the most of it.”

In the full interview, Bradley talks working with Al Snow and serving as a trainer in OVW, what bad habits he often has to try and train talent out of, his recollection of the chaos during the Billy Corgan and Dixie Carter power struggle in TNA, the “WWE style” of wrestling, learning from Ace Steel and others in Steel Domain Wrestling, how the pandemic is likely to impact the industry, and more.

