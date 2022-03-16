Jay Briscoe Apologizes Again For ‘Stupid’ Past Homophobic Tweets

As previously reported, there are rumors that someone at WarnerMedia prevented AEW from signing the Briscoes, Jay and Mark, for homophobic tweets Jay posted in 2013. Jay apologized a week after he made the tweets, and then did so again in an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful). Here are highlights:

Jay on getting backlash for his 2013 tweets, apologizing again for them: “I want to say, thank you to the people who really know…we get labeled as homophobes. I put out a stupid tweet nine years ago, the most dumbest, immature, obnoxious shit I’ve ever done. I don’t want anybody, from any walk of life, to feel like they can’t care for the Briscoes because I promise we love everybody. We love everybody and we just want to go out there and be pro wrestlers and give the best match that we can. I said some dumb shit a long time ago, I apologized for it and I’ll apologize for it again. It was stupid. I feel like now there are people who look at us like, ‘we can’t cheer for them because they hate a certain group of people.’ We don’t hate nobody. We love everybody. We’re just some country boys. I thought I was taking a stand for the Lord back in the day.”

Mark on Jay realizing he was wrong: “You realized, from that immaturity, that’s not what you were doing because anything, God and the Lord, he has love above anything. That card trumps anything else. What you thought you were doing, taking a stand for the Lord, was counterproductive to the kingdom of God, not only to being a human being and relating with other humans that we live with and love.”

Jay on what people get wrong about them: “I feel like people label us a certain way. Trust me, we’re not like that.”