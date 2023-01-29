wrestling / News
Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online
January 29, 2023 | Posted by
The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below.
Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments
- Kofi Kingston Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In 2022 Royal Rumble Longer Than He Was
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out