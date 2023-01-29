wrestling / News

Jay Briscoe’s Service Being Livestreamed Online

January 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW ROH Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Image Credit: AEW

The funeral service for ROH star Jay Briscoe is being livestreamed online. The Laurel School District is hosting the livestream of the funeral, as you can see below.

Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away earlier this month following a car accident at the age of 38.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Briscoe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading