Jay Briscoe’s Wife Provides Update On Their Daughters Following Car Accident

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. Briscoe died as a result of a car accident, which also killed one other person and injured two others. In a post on Facebook, Briscoe’s wife Ashley Pugh confirmed two of their daughters were involved. One of them is having surgery on her back while the other is stable after suffering serious injuries.

She wrote: “We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!“