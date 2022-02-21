wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Announced For NJPW Strong Style Evolved
Jay Lethal will compete at NJPW Strong Style Evolved, as announced on Sunday. NJPW announced on Twitter today that Lethal will compete at the show, which takes place on March 20th.
Lethal joins an announced lineup that includes Shane Strickland, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada, and Hikuleo.
A new addition to Strong Style Evolved March 20 in Tampa/St. Pete!@thelethaljay makes his return!
TICKETS: https://t.co/sUfSHxhABq#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/NxpUeCN0hO
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 21, 2022
