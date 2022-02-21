wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Announced For NJPW Strong Style Evolved

February 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Style Evolved Jay White Image Credit: NJPW

Jay Lethal will compete at NJPW Strong Style Evolved, as announced on Sunday. NJPW announced on Twitter today that Lethal will compete at the show, which takes place on March 20th.

Lethal joins an announced lineup that includes Shane Strickland, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada, and Hikuleo.

Tickets for the event are on sale here.

