– Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal did a recent interview with SportsKeeda. In the interview, he was asked about the future in wrestling and his future in wrestling as it pertains to ROH.

“I see wrestling going on a gradual uphill trend and continuing that trend. The more wrestling promotions out there for fans to watch the better. How boring would it be and how boring was it when there was only one show in town and that was all you could watch? Imagine one wrestling fan having only 1 or 2 favorite wrestlers. Now with the click of a button, that wrestling fan can watch almost every wrestling promotion that he or she wants around the world. Now they can have 15 to 20 favorite wrestlers.

Where do I see myself? There is no telling what tomorrow will hold. As far as where I want to be, my longtime dream was to make it in professional wrestling. To me, what making it was, was being able to buy a house, and buy a car, and pay your bills without needing an extra job. Just solely from the money that I make from wrestling. Ring of Honor has provided me with the opportunity to do so. I am extremely thankful for that. They have also given me opportunities that no other wrestling company that I’ve worked for has given me until now have given me. Hopefully, the future holds me doing something with or in Ring of Honor.”

Lethal reportedly signed a new deal with ROH at the end of 2018.