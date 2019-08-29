Jay Lethal, Kenny King & More Announced For ROH #1 Contender Tournament

– The first four participants in ROH’s #1 Contender Tournament are set. ROH has announced that Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Marty Scurll, and Dalton Castle are all set to be part of the tournament, which kicks off on Sept. 27th and 28th at Death Before Dishonor and the fallout show.

The announcement reads:

Two former ROH World Champions are among the first four entrants announced for the upcoming tournament to determine the challenger for the ROH World Title in the main event of Final Battle in December.

Jay Lethal, the record-holder for most combined days as ROH World Champion, and Dalton Castle, who held the title for nearly 200 days in 2017-2018, are confirmed for the eight-man tournament, as are “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Kenny King.

Lethal has said repeatedly that being world champion is an obsession for him, and Castle announced during Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta last week that he is focused once again on regaining the title, which he won at Final Battle 2017 over Cody.

Scurll, the CEO of Villain Enterprises and a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title, has come close to winning the ROH World Title on several occasions, most recently at G1 Supercard before a sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden in April. King, a two-time former ROH World Television Champion and former ROH World Tag Team Champion, is enjoying one of the greatest years of his career, highlighted by winning a best-of-three series over Lethal.

The remaining four entrants will be announced tomorrow on ROHWrestling.com. The bracket will be revealed this coming Monday.