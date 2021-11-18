wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Makes AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Sammy Guevara Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal had his first match in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Lethal face Sammy Guevara in the main event with Guevara’s AEW TNT Championship on the line.

Guevara had a hard fight on his hands but ultimately was able to pick up the win with the GTH. You can see highlights from the match below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jay Lethal, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading