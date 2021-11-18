wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Makes AEW In-Ring Debut on Dynamite
Jay Lethal had his first match in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Lethal face Sammy Guevara in the main event with Guevara’s AEW TNT Championship on the line.
Guevara had a hard fight on his hands but ultimately was able to pick up the win with the GTH. You can see highlights from the match below.
.@TheLethalJay makes his #AEW debut against TNT Champion @sammyguevara! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/KXwnz81MeY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
Champ has his game face on cause it's Main Event time on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/663eYKLZrj
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
Days after his Minneapolis Street Fight at #AEWFullGear, The Spanish God @sammyguevara puts the TNT Title on the line against @theLethalJay – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6tAIZFCzVO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
The thin line between genius and insanity is the same as a hairline fracture of your ribs #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/STjt9HaW8s
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
Crispity, crunchity, brainbustery #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RxZweY1jc6
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
Spanish Fly from the Spanish God – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/6Q3svyhiHE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
RIPIP to @SammyGuevara's ribs #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ucnktBGfkx
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
THAT'S OUR CHAMPION!!!!! #AEWDynamite
Make sure you don't miss #AEWRampage FRIDAY at 10/9c right here on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/NfXKlRSmQP
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
