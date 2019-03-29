Jay Lethal On Headlining A Show In Madison Square Garden: ‘I Couldn’t Write My Story Any Better’

In an interview with the The Tampa Bay Times, Jay Lethal spoke about headlining the upcoming ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden in New York next week, which he didn’t think was possible before now. Here are highlights:

On wrestling at Madison Square Garden: “Every wrestler from my generation thought that the only way to work in Madison Square Garden was to work for the WWE or fill out an application to work security. I get to go there without doing either of those two things.”

On Black Machismo: “Anytime it got quiet, I would start talking like Savage. Everyone loved it. If there is a wrestling map, that character put me on it.”

On how fortunate he is: “I couldn’t write my story any better. We are wrestling a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden and I am champion. A few years ago, I would have said this is impossible. But it is a reality.”