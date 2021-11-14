Jay Lethal On Signing With AEW, His ROH Tenure Coming To an End

Jay Lethal is All Elite, and the newly-signed AEW star discussed the end of his ROH run and signing with AEW during the post-show media scrum. As noted last night, it was announced at AEW Full Gear that the former ROH star had signed with the company.

Lethal discussed deciding to sign with AEW, ROH going on hiatus and more during his post-show interview and you can check out some highlights below per Fightful:

On his decision to sign with AEW: “I am a professional wrestler, and this is the fastest-rising, hottest promotion in the freakin’ world. It was no contest. It was an easy decision for any professional wrestler, in my opinion. This place is amazing. AEW is on fire and I’m so happy to be here and I’m more excited that they are willing to have me here. That’s even more exciting in my head.”

On his time in ROH ending: “Well, unfortunately, doors are closing soon there. I’ve met a lot of friends there. I’ve wrestled there for over 10 years. I’m a very loyal professional wrestler. If you’re good to me, I’ll stay there until the doors close. The doors are closing and an opportunity presented itself and I was welcomed in with open arms. So to answer your question, my heart goes out to a lot of those guys who no longer have jobs. It’s sad, but it’s also a great time to be a professional wrestler because the wrestling world right now is freakin’ booming.”

On how his AEW deal happened: “It all happened so quickly, only a few days ago. My head was spinning because — Today was the first time we met and talked face to face. Imagine being, for lack of a better term, jobless and wondering how you’re going to pay your bills and such. You’re a professional wrestler so there’s not a ton of jobs. You can’t just fill out an application anywhere. I got a quick message from some of Tony’s associates, which was like a beacon of light. But literally, that was only a few days ago. Then I flew in yesterday and had to sit in my hotel room and I couldn’t get any sleep because all I could think about was, ‘Well, I don’t really know what’s happening tomorrow because we haven’t met yet. It was wild. All these thoughts going through my mind, ‘Will the people like me? The company’s on fire right now, I hope I make a good impression.’ Just a wild rush of emotions in my head,” he said.

On how it feels being in AEW: “This feels like home, immediately. Other than meeting Tony today for the first time, I walked into the building and instantly saw people that I have met throughout my 20 years of professional wrestling. Some I was very close with. Some I just met a few times in passing. Some men and women I hadn’t seen in over 15 years and it was as if we had never skipped a beat. So right away, my first 30 seconds here I was like, ‘This is home.’ Like I mentioned before, I’m a very loyal professional wrestler, so I plan on being here until the doors close. I plan on this being my home forever.”