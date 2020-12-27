wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Picks Classic Match With Samoa Joe vs. Homicide & Low Ki for 12 Days of Honor
December 27, 2020 | Posted by
– For 12 Days of Honor, Jay Lethal picked out a classic match where he teamed with Samoa Joe against Homicide and Low Ki from their ROH days. You can watch the classic ROH match below:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Randy Orton, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Brandi Rhodes, More React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Wrestling Industry Mourns Brodie Lee: Dustin Rhodes, Aleister Black, Big E, More