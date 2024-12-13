wrestling / News

Jay Lethal & QT Marshall Segment Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV Sonjay Dutt Jay Lethal QT Marshall Paul Wight Image Credit: ROH

A segment is set for next week’s episode of ROH TV. Thursday’s episode saw QT Marshall approach Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt when they were talking with Paul Wight, challening Lethal to a match at Final Battle. Lethal dismissed the notion until Lethal goaded him into it and an altercation followed, after which Wight booked the match.

It was announced soon after that ahead of the match, Marshall and Lethal will talk with Ian Riccaboni on next Thursday’s show. The segment is the first announced for next Thursday’s episode, which airs on HonorClub.

