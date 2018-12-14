Jay Lethal Recalls First Meeting With Randy Savage, Says Lanny Poffo Loves His Macho Man Impression

– Jay Lethal spoke with Gamespot ahead of ROH Final Battle about his “Macho Man” Randy Savage impression, plus meeting Savage and Lanny Poffo. Highlights are below:

On the first time he met Randy Savage: “The first time I spoke with [Macho Man Randy Savage], now I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t believe it was him because I can do a pretty good Macho Man impression, and I’m sure other people could too. I’m sure that I know a couple people who can do one. So, when I was talking to him on the phone, deep down inside, I thought this could be somebody else playing a trick on me. Until Lanny [Poffo] actually confirmed that it was his brother. But he loved it. He said he didn’t watch it on TV but he did watch some of the stuff, he pulled my stuff up on YouTube and he absolutely loved it.”

On meeting Lanny Poffo: “He loved it [the Macho Man impression] so much that at the All In pay-per-view, the days before Starrcast, big signing, there was so much to do. Well I had a signing with Lanny, we were at the same table and he told me, ‘One of the things that I miss the most about my brother is, just sometimes at random times he would just yell at me. So if you could, just at random times throughout this signing just find a reason to yell at me I would love it.’” What did Lethal think of the interaction? “Of course, I thought it was hilarious and weird, but brotherly love is always something that’s weird. I just think about the way that I interact with my brother; it could be weird to other people. So I got a huge kick out of it. So of course every five minutes or so, if he was talking to a fan I would yell at him, ‘Get back over here! We’re trying to work!’ He absolutely loved it. So I think he enjoys the impression more than anybody.”