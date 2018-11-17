Jay Lethal Reportedly Signs New Deal With ROH

– PWInsider reports that ROH world champion Jay Lethal has signed a new deal with Ring of Honor. Multiple sources indicated that Lethal signed a new contract. His current deal was set to expire at the end of 2018.

Lethal is next set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at ROH Final Battle on December 14. The event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Additionally, ROH is said to be looking to sign a number of talents to new deals, specifically talents who have deals that are likely going to expire at the end of this year. The company is currently in a “seek and sign” mode and is working to bring in new talents to the company.