Jay Lethal Recounts Backstage Story Before His ‘Woo Off’ Segment With Ric Flair in TNA

– The Unsanctioned Podcast interviewed ROH star Jay Lethal, who discussed a backstage story with Ric Flair when they worked together in TNA in 2010. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Jay Lethal on his “Wooo Off” segment with Ric Flair in TNA: “The writer at the time, Vince Russo, he said, ‘bro, bro, I gotta talk to you.’ I said, ‘what’s up?’ He goes, ‘you gotta promo, you gotta in-ring segment bro with Ric Flair. But here’s the thing, bro. You know, normally I write what I want you guys to say and give you bullet points. But, he’s Ric Flair. I can’t write anything for him. He won’t let me. So, you’re gonna have to go to him and ask him what you wanna do today.’ I go, ok, no big deal. So I go up to Flair, nervous. I didn’t call him mister Flair, I wasn’t that nervous. [I said], ‘hey, Ric, Russo wants us to go over the promo. He said I should come to you and get some bullet points. What do you wanna do out there?’ He goes, ‘I don’t go over promos. I’ll see you out there.’ And then he walked away like this was the last line of a movie, or like the cliffhanger of a TV show. I couldn’t believe it.”

Lethal on how Ric Flair tells him he doesn’t go over promos: “So, I was like, okay, he’s joking. I ran up to him, because he walked out of the room. I ran up to him, [and I go], ‘uh, Ric, but I don’t know how long we’re gonna have out there.’ He goes, ‘what did I just tell you? I don’t go over promos. We’re gonna do it out there. I don’t have anybody, nobody tells me what to say. You’re gonna go out there with me, and we’ll do it out there. Don’t worry.’ And he tapped me on the shoulder and walked away.”