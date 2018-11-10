Jay Lethal On Why ROH Attracts UFC Fans More Than Other Promotions

In an interview with The Lewiston Journal, Jay Lethal spoke about why Ring of Honor seems to attract UFC fans more than other wrestling promotions. Here are highlights:

On the boom period of wrestling thanks to the internet: “A lot of people weren’t able to see Ring of Honor are now getting to see it because of the internet. It’s not just Ring of Honor. A lot of people who weren’t able to see, maybe PWG, can now see them via the internet. So every wrestling fan is getting access to every wrestling product out there, which is helping everybody.”

On why ROH attracts UFC fans: “Ring of Honor really focuses their product on the in-ring action. I feel that’s what really makes us stand out. Also, we’ve been able to pull some of the guys who love UFC because once you focus on just the in-ring product you get that feeling of real competition happening. The people don’t feel like they’re just watching a show.”

On the reality aspect of wrestling: “Wrestling is real, to an extent. The outcome is predetermined, but I think nowadays people are taking it for what it’s worth, and they understand, but they still want to be entertained. For a lot of people, they want to feel that two people are in the ring and being as competitive as they possibly can for one person to win. I think that’s what we really focus our product on.”