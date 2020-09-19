wrestling / News
Jay Lethal Sends Video Of His Ric Flair Impression To Ric Flair
Ric Flair posted a video on Twitter of Jay Lethal doing an impression of him, with Lethal himself sent to him along with good wishes.
Lethal said: “Naitch! It’s me, Jay Lethal — the real ‘Nature Boy!’ I just wanted to send you a video and let you know I was thinking about you and tell you you’re the greatest of all time.”
He then gets into the impression.
Flair wrote: “Still Stealing It! My Guy! WOOOOO!”
You are greatest! Ever! https://t.co/FGrJN9lmwV
— Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) September 18, 2020
