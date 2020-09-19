wrestling / News

Jay Lethal Sends Video Of His Ric Flair Impression To Ric Flair

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay Lethal ROH TV Champion

Ric Flair posted a video on Twitter of Jay Lethal doing an impression of him, with Lethal himself sent to him along with good wishes.

Lethal said: “Naitch! It’s me, Jay Lethal — the real ‘Nature Boy!’ I just wanted to send you a video and let you know I was thinking about you and tell you you’re the greatest of all time.

He then gets into the impression.

Flair wrote: “Still Stealing It! My Guy! WOOOOO!

