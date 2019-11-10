Jay Lethal To Compete at Final Battle, Updated Card For Show

– A recent broken arm won’t keep Jay Lethal from competing at ROH Final Battle in December. ROH has revealed that Lethal, who broke his arm in late October at ROH Honor United, will be teaming up with Jonathan Gresham to take on The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

The updated card for the show is:

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH vs. PCO

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Street Fight: Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins)